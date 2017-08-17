RED BANK, NJ--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - Plymouth Rock Assurance is launching a new way of buying home and car insurance in Pennsylvania.

By inventing a process that delights customers, the company will enable agents to compete with online carriers, and allow online marketers to cross-sell their policies faster and easier than ever imagined.

"We're already seeing strong demand in Pennsylvania for our products and services from customers who commute across state lines," said Gerry Wilson, President and CEO for Plymouth Rock's Pennsylvania auto business. "Agents and consumers are ready for a company that will make their lives easier and their insurance less confusing."

Plymouth Rock offers a host of auto insurance services that put customers first.

Crashbusters ® mobile claim service brings the settlement process right to customers and in many cases, writes them a check on the spot.

Agents will find that Plymouth Rock offers unrivaled support for their business to grow and connect with new customers. The company provides a comprehensive suite of marketing programs:

Online and on-site sales training boot camps to develop expert sales skills for principals, producers and customer service representatives.

Website and social media reviews to enhance agents' online presence and meet the demands of the 24/7 digital consumer.

"The current way insurance companies do business leaves a lot of room for improvement," Wilson added. "We believe we have solved many of those issues by offering a simpler way to connect with us and do business."

Plymouth Rock @Home"

Plymouth Rock's new @Home insurance provides an extremely easy way to buy home insurance and offers unique coverages the modern consumer wants to buy.

Plymouth Rock is harnessing the power of big data to calculate premiums for 3.9 million homes in Pennsylvania. This simplifies the buying process by eliminating the need for long phone calls and questionnaires. Customers review the pre-rated premium, confirm or change coverage, and pay; the whole process is designed to take less than 5 minutes.

"For years the industry has relied on an antiquated way to quote and sell home insurance," said Bill Martin, Plymouth Rock's executive for Pennsylvania home business. "Most insurance companies today require you consult someone on the phone for an inordinate amount of time about home construction and contents. The process is complex, often misunderstood by the consumer, and they are left feeling a bit confused by the whole ordeal. This is a bad experience, and Plymouth Rock can do a lot better."

Plymouth Rock offers unique home insurance coverages catering to the busy lives of consumers, including:

Guaranteed Replacement Cost

Utility Service Lines between the house and the street

Breakdown of home systems like furnaces, air conditioning, or home entertainment

Identity Monitoring and a personal assistant to resolve an Identity Theft incident

For agents, the advanced rating and click-and-bind quoting system provides all the tools direct-to-consumer companies are using. Agents can target market to customers and focus advertising dollars on prospects most likely to benefit from the coverages offered.

"The best ideas are born out of solving problems for customers. We believe we've done that for our agent retailers and consumers. No other insurance company provides a simple 3-step experience as delightful as this," added Martin.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was founded in 1982 to give customers the highest level of care and satisfaction, along with competitive and innovative products. "Plymouth Rock Assurance" is a marketing name used by a group of separate Plymouth Rock companies that write and manage property and casualty insurance in multiple states. In 2016, the Plymouth Rock companies had annual revenues of more than $1.2 billion from writing and managing auto and home insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New Jersey. Insurance in Pennsylvania is offered by Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey and is underwritten by Palisades Insurance Company, Palisades Property and Casualty Insurance Company and High Point Preferred Insurance Company. Each company is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Certain restrictions and limitations apply. For a full description of the programs, features and coverages, please visit plymouthrock.com.

