Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.4% by 2021: Analysis By Application & Type

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global 3D magnetic sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 21.41% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global 3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of wearable technologies. There has been an increase in the adoption of wearable devices in order to enhance the quality of life worldwide. Wearable technologies are basically a mobile form of communication technology, which is attached to a body part and is used for monitoring and tracking daily activities apart from providing communication services. It includes smart watches; smart glasses such as Google Glass; smart fabrics; heart rate monitors; and fitness tracking gadgets such as Fitbit Surge.
Gyroscopes are the most popular type of wearable motion sensors. Gyroscopes act as a source of information for activity recognition in wearables, but angular velocity information derived from 3D magnetic sensors can approximate and replace gyroscope signals. With higher and better accuracy and cost-effective and less space consuming, 3D magnetic sensors will be a better alternative than a gyroscope.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing efficiency and sales in automobile segment. The modern-day cars require numerous sensors in order to perform various applications, and the adoption of these sensors is expected to rise even more in the coming years. The major reason for this is increased demand from consumers for features that improve safety, handling, stability, performance, comfort, convenience, and other attributes of a vehicle. In vehicles, magnetic sensors are adopted in the body and powertrain segments.
Key vendors
- Allegro MicroSystems
- Infineon Technologies
- NXP Semiconductors
- STMicroelectronics
Other prominent vendors
- Analog Devices
- Asahi Kasei
- Bosch
- Honeywell International
- Micronas Semiconductor
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Type
Part 08: Geographical Segmentation
Part 09: Key Leading Countries
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Other Prominent Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/66ccm5/global_3d
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716