Clear Leisure Plc - Company Website

17 August 2017
Clear Leisure plc
("Clear Leisure", or "the Company")
Company Website
With effect fromtoday, the Company's website will be hosted under the following domain name: www.clearleisure.co.uk.
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "This new domain allows the Company greater control over its web site and is an enabling first step in the Directors' review of its form and content."
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Clear Leisure plc
+39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Tim Cofman/Luis Brime
+44 (0)20 7060 2220
Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7469 0935
Lucy Williams / Heena Karani
Leander (Financial PR)
+44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
Notes to Editors:
Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk