Clear Leisure Plc - Company Website

17 August 2017

Clear Leisure plc

("Clear Leisure", or "the Company")

Company Website

With effect fromtoday, the Company's website will be hosted under the following domain name: www.clearleisure.co.uk.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of Clear Leisure, commented, "This new domain allows the Company greater control over its web site and is an enabling first step in the Directors' review of its form and content."

-ends-

