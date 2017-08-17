

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were on course to snap their three-day winning streak on Thursday as political turmoil in Washington DC and fading Fed rate hike expectations helped lift the euro against the dollar.



The pound also advanced against its key counterparts after a government report showed U.K. retail sales increased more than expected in July on food store sales.



Retail sales volume grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, the same rate as logged in June. Sales were expected to rise at a slower pace of 0.2 percent.



Elsewhere, France's unemployment rate dropped in the second quarter to the lowest since late 2011, official data showed. The jobless rate fell to 9.5 percent, in line with expectations, from 9.6 percent in the first quarter.



Final data from Eurostat showed that inflation in the currency block remained stable at 1.3 percent as initially estimated in July. The region's trade surplus increased to a 6-month high in June as the pace of decrease in imports outpaced the fall in exports.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.2 percent at 378.48 in late opening deals after rising about 0.7 percent in the previous session. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were down about 0.2 percent each, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.3 percent.



Banks were broadly lower after the latest Fed minutes showed an increased debate among policymakers over when to raise interest rates. Commerzbank lost 1 percent, Credit Agricole dropped 0.7 percent and Credit Suisse fell 1.2 percent



Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group slumped 5.5 percent after its first-half net income declined 18.4 percent.



Kingfisher shares tumbled 5 percent. The British home improvement group reiterated its cautious outlook for its second half after reporting another fall in quarterly sales.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals fell as much as 12 percent after the drugmaker lowered its fiscal 2017 outlook for group revenues.



