Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first half of 2017. Consolidated revenue was up by 25% and EBIT improved by 12%. Full-year EBIT guidance is maintained in the DKK 1,065-1,135 million range.



Highlights



-- The Schouw & Co. Group expanded strongly in a good first six months of 2017 -- Consolidated revenue up by 25% to DKK 7,706 million -- EBIT up by 12% to DKK 417 million -- Organic growth of 17% in revenue and of 6% in EBIT -- Acquired BHE, Borg Automotive and Alimentsa -- Investing heavily in capacity-increasing assets -- All portfolio companies maintaining or raising their full-year revenue and EBIT forecasts -- Schouw & Co. now expects full-year 2017 revenue of about DKK 16.7 billion -- The Group maintains its guidance of full-year EBIT in the DKK 1,065-1,135 million range



Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.



"Our portfolio companies continue to see positive momentum, healthy demand and order inflows in most of their markets. That doesn't mean markets have become any less competitive, and it's a tough battle everywhere both to ensure volume business and take market share.



All of our businesses are going through a volume-to-value transformation. Efficient large-scale production remains a cornerstone of our business model, but increasing our focus on innovation and full-service solutions is essential in our efforts to build competitive strength and long-term earning power. At Schouw & Co. we allocate substantial resources to future-proof our strategic platform.



In recent quarters, we have invested heavily to grow and expand both organically and through acquisitions, and our Group's businesses stand well prepared to address the challenges and opportunities the future will bring."



Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report



-- Thursday, 17 August 2017 at 15:30 CEST -- Phone +45 3272 3010, participant pin 3745409#



Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.



Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222



