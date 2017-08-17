Three of the Rarest Wonder Woman Comic Books of all Time to be Sold on eBay

Wonder Woman #1, Sensational Comics #1 and All-Star Comics #8 up to be sold with a portion of proceeds going towards Trafficking Hope

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, three of the rarest Wonder Woman comic books of all time will be sold on eBay beginning August 17 at 5pm PDT - Wonder Woman #1 CGC 9.0, Sensational Comics #1 CGC 9.6 and All-Star Comics #8 CGC 9.4. This unique comic book collection has yielded the single highest graded copies of Sensation Comics #1 and All-Star Comics #8. Two of these comics have only been rumored to exist in these record breaking conditions until now, making this an exciting time for comic book history and Wonder Woman fans across the world. Visit: www.eBay.com/WonderWoman

Wonder Woman made her comic book debut in All Star Comics #8 in December 1941. Her cover debut followed on Sensational Comics #1 in January 1942, and the first full length comic devoted exclusive to her was Wonder Woman #1 the following July. In total, these three books make up the definitive debut, cover art and origin for Wonder Woman as an inspirational and beloved comic book character.

The comics are being sold on eBay by seller Darren Adams, owner of Pristine Comics. Darren previously sold Action Comics #1 on eBay in 2014, for a record $3.2 million. "As a comic book collector, these three Wonder Woman books are truly one-of-a-kind. All three are all in near-perfect condition, which really excites me as a collector - to think that comics in this condition, which are over 75 years old, are still out there," said Adams. "eBay did such a phenomenal job helping me to sell the Action Comics #1 a few years ago, and I firmly believe their global marketplace will help get the reach and connect with other comic book enthusiasts like myself with these sales."

The upcoming Wonder Woman sale is expected to break records as well. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Trafficking Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of human trafficking, through eBay for Charity.

"With the rise in popularity of the Wonder Woman franchise this year, we're excited to be able to bring the three most important books from her Golden age origin story to our 171 million eBay users. eBay provides access to items you can't find anywhere else and we're thrilled to be able to give shoppers the chance to own the highest graded definitive Wonder Woman key comic books in history," said Sam Bright, Senior Director of Art & Collectibles at eBay.

eBay & Wonder Woman by the Numbers - Global

Total YTD GMV for Wonder Woman sales on eBay is up by 52% YOY.*

The most popular Wonder Woman items sold on eBay since 2015 include: stamps, comic books, Funko-Pops, costumes and temporary tattoos.*

There are over 200,000 average daily live listings for Wonder Woman products on eBay.*

The costliest Wonder woman related item ever sold on eBay is the All Star Comics #8 CGC Comic Book for $81,000*

eBay & Wonder Woman by the Numbers - U.S.

Total YTD GMV for Wonder Woman sales on eBay is up by 59% YOY.*

This year alone, Wonder Woman has been searched for on eBay over 460,000 times.*

There are currently more than over 150,000 live listings for Wonder Woman products on eBay.*

*Data gathered from eBay sales of Wonder Woman merchandise between January 1, 2004 - July 10, 2017.

