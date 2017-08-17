BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Completion of the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement and all-share merger under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and Standard Life plc which became effective on 14 August 2017. As a consequence various investment management companies having delegated voting rights across a number of client portfolios have become affiliated entities (per FCA Glossary definition) and threshold limits have been triggered. X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 14/08/2017