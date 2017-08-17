

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British exporters continued to log solid performance but they were concerned about economic factors, the latest Quarterly International Trade Outlook from the British Chambers of Commerce, showed Thursday.



The BCC/DHL Trade Confidence Index fell by 2.25 percent in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the indicator still stands at 123.72, the third highest level on record.



The balance of manufacturers reporting improved export sales rose to +27 percent from +26 percent in the first quarter, the highest level since late 2014.



The balance of manufacturers reporting improved export orders fell to +20 percent from +22 percent in the previous quarter, while in services it rose to +9 percent from +5 percent.



The findings of the survey showed that 68 percent of manufacturers who export consider exchange rates as a concern to their business.



Adam Marshall, BCC Director General, said 'Exporters continue to put in a solid performance but are keeping a watchful eye on volatile exchange rates, rising inflation, and ongoing skills shortages.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX