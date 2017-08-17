

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. plans to invest roughly $1 billion to procure and produce original content over the next year, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The planned investment in Hollywood reportedly could result in as many as 10 new shows.



With the budget, Apple is said to be looking to match the high-quality output of networks like HBO and wants to compete with both cable companies and streaming services. Rival streaming content producers also spend a lot on creating their own programming.



Time Warner Inc.'s HBO reportedly spent around $2 billion last year on its own shows, and Amazon Prime Video plans to spend $4.5 billion in 2017. Netflix is set to spend $6 billion this year. If it sees success next year, Apple could easily increase its spending, the reports noted.



With the move, the iPhone-maker immediately becomes a considerable competitor in the crowded market for original shows. Both traditional broadcasters and new media are fighting for original hits.



Apple already produces some original content including shows like 'Carpool Karaoke' and 'Planet of the Apps,' which debuted on Apple Music this year.



Earlier, Apple focused on renting TV shows and movies through iTunes, but the rise of subscription services damaged the business. As per reports, Apple's share of the movie rental-and-sales market is estimated to have dropped to less than 35 percent recently from 50 percent in 2012.



According to the WSJ, Apple's recent hires from Sony's entertainment wing, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, would be tasked with spending the funds. They took over leading programming duties earlier this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX