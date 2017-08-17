Asia Pacific Flexible Foam Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 2 Flexible Foam" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

Scope of the Report



Polyether Slabstock

HR/CMHR Slabstock

Polyester Slabstock

Viscoelastic Foam

Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating

Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles

Other Transport Foam

Carpet Backing & NVH

Furniture Components

Semi-rigid Foam



Integral Skin Foam



The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol



Regional Breakdown



Flexible Foam Trends

Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

PU Production by Type and Country

Forecast PU Production by Type and Country

Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

Forecast Raw Material Consumption

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products

2. Flexible Foam Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC Flexible Foam

5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam

6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam



7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h79w7q/polyurethane





