Asia Pacific Flexible Foam Market Report 2017

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 2 Flexible Foam" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.
Scope of the Report
- Polyether Slabstock
- HR/CMHR Slabstock
- Polyester Slabstock
- Viscoelastic Foam
- Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating
- Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles
- Other Transport Foam
- Carpet Backing & NVH
- Furniture Components
- Semi-rigid Foam
- Integral Skin Foam
The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:
- Acrylic Polyol
- MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
- TDI
- Specialty Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol
- PTHF Polyol
Regional Breakdown
- Flexible Foam Trends
- Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
- PU Production by Type and Country
- Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
- Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
- Forecast Raw Material Consumption
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products
2. Flexible Foam Product Description
3. Key Market Players
4. Total APAC Flexible Foam
5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam
6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam
7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h79w7q/polyurethane
