sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 12:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Asia Pacific Flexible Foam Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 2 Flexible Foam" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

Scope of the Report

  • Polyether Slabstock
  • HR/CMHR Slabstock
  • Polyester Slabstock
  • Viscoelastic Foam
  • Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating
  • Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles
  • Other Transport Foam
  • Carpet Backing & NVH
  • Furniture Components
  • Semi-rigid Foam
  • Integral Skin Foam

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

  • Acrylic Polyol
  • MDI (MMDI & PMDI)
  • TDI
  • Specialty Isocyanates
  • Standard Polyether Polyol
  • Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
  • Polyester Polyol
  • PTHF Polyol

Regional Breakdown

  • Flexible Foam Trends
  • Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
  • PU Production by Type and Country
  • Forecast PU Production by Type and Country
  • Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
  • Forecast Raw Material Consumption

Key Topics Covered:


1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products

2. Flexible Foam Product Description

3. Key Market Players

4. Total APAC Flexible Foam

5.1 East Asia Flexible Foam

6.1 South East Asia & Oceania Flexible Foam

7.1 South Asia Flexible Foam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h79w7q/polyurethane

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire