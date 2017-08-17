

ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST PLC SHARE BUYBACKS



17 August 2017



The Company announces that it has entered a closed period ahead of its interim results for the six months ended 31 July 2017, which are expected to be released on 9 October 2017.



Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2017, the Company has appointed Numis Securities Limited during this closed period to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buy- back programme to repurchase shares in the Company, within certain pre-set parameters.



For further information, please contact Nikki Edgar on 0203 201 7700.



