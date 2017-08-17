

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group Limited (HTHT) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to RMB405.66 million, or RMB1.41 per share. This was up from RMB331.73 million, or RMB1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to RMB1.99 billion. This was up from RMB1.66 billion last year.



China Lodging Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB405.66 Mln. vs. RMB331.73 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.3% -EPS (Q2): RMB1.41 vs. RMB1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Revenue (Q2): RMB1.99 Bln vs. RMB1.66 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.9%



