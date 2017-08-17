Polymer Gel Market Size Worth $7.93 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polymer gel marketis expected to reach USD 7.93 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, owing to increasing personal care products consumption has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, growing consciousness regarding the advantages of these products coupled with the trends of adopting smart farming techniques has led to the increased utilization of polymer gel in agricultural activities.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Demand for polymer gels is anticipated to witness promising growth during the forecast period on account of rapidly growing personal care market. Polymer gel is mainly driven by the demand from the personal care industry, as it has high absorbing capacity. The demand for polymer gel is expected to grow owing to the rising growth in various end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region.

Personal care was the largest application category in 2016 and is expected to maintain fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Agricultural applications are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Polymer gels are widely used in manufacturing of diapers across the world. Rapidly expanding infant population coupled with rising awareness regarding personal hygiene are contributing towards demand for diapers. Moreover, rising participation of women in workforce and increasing disposable income is also supplementing demand for baby diapers, which in turn is driving the overall polymer gel market demand.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Polymer Gel Market Analysis, By Application (Personal Care, Agriculture, Construction, Drug Delivery System, Waste Treatment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polymer-gel-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global polymer gel demand reached 2,126 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2025. The key end-use industries include personal care, construction, agriculture, drug delivery system, and waste treatment.

Personal care emerged as the largest application segment in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Polymer gel are widely used in personal care products as they act as an effective absorbent for water and other aqueous solutions. These products include baby & adult diapers and female hygiene products.

The U.S. polymer gel market in personal care was 331.6 kilotons in 2016 and is estimated to witness a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Robust growth in construction industry, on account of ongoing recovery in residential and commercial construction in the country, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The industry in Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025. The presence of various potential markets in the region such as Japan , China , South Korea , and India is fueling the demand for personal care products.

is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various developments across major economies. The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025. The presence of various potential markets in the region such as , , , and is fueling the demand for personal care products. Key market players include Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company, Enduro Composites, Inc., Ma's Group Inc., FIMA Group Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., LG Chemicals Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF Corporation, Dow Chemicals and Chemxtex Speciality Limited.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Bio Based Polymethylmethacrylate Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-based-polymethylmethacrylate-bio-pmma-market

Architectural Coatings Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/architectural-coatings-market

Fluoroelastomer Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fluoroelastomer-market

Indium Tin Oxide Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/indium-tin-oxide-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global polymer gel market on the basis of application, and region:

Polymer Gel Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Personal Care Agriculture Construction Drug Delivery System Waste Treatment

Polymer Gel Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blog/polymer-gel-market-size-share

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com