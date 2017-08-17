

PayPoint plc (the 'Company')



17 August 2017 Change of Auditor



The Company announces that, following the conclusion of a formal tender process led by the Company's audit committee, the board of the Company has approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor with immediate effect. This appointment remains subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Deloitte LLP (Deloitte) has resigned as the Company's auditor and has provided a statement of reasons relating to its resignation, in accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of Deloitte's statement of reasons is being sent to shareholders for information only, as required by Section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006 and will shortly be available to view on the National Storage Mechanism.



