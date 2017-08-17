

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's harmonized price inflation accelerated in July for the first time in six months, figures from the National Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.2 percent year-on-year following 1 percent increase in the previous month. In May, inflation was steady at 1.1 percent.



The latest inflation figure was the highest in four months.



The largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index group, mainly due to higher prices of non-alcoholic beverages.



In contrast, the largest downward impact was registered in the Communication Index attributed to lower prices of mobile phones.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in July.



