Eclipse's Proclaim Case Management System Enhances Speed and Transparency at Bellegrove Business Insurance

BRADFORD, England, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Insurance and Risk Management firm, Bellegrove Business Insurance, is implementing the Proclaim Case Management Software solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the UK's leading legal software provider.

Operating from offices in London, Bellegrove offers a full range of business insurance services and has specialist bespoke insurance products for Chauffer fleet operators, Motor Traders, the construction industry and residential/commercial property owners and developers.

In addition, Bellegrove is able to offer a comprehensive suite of risk management solutions including the writing of Health and Safety policies and Fire Risk Assessments.

With a nationwide service to over 3,000 clients, the firm prides itself on its high level of customer care and market-leading products.

Eclipse's Law Society Endorsed Proclaim Case Management solution was recommended to Bellegrove by a member of staff that had previously worked with the system. After an in-depth demonstration, the firm decided to implement Eclipse's Proclaim claims management software to increase productivity and cope with an expanding volume of cases.

The desktop application will provide a consistent platform for staff throughout every stage of the claims process, and its high level automation will save hours of administration time by providing staff with all the necessary documents, produced at the click of a button. Further, Proclaim's market-leading range of toolsets will mean Bellegrove can ensure claims are driven forward in a cost-effective, yet personalised manner.

Matthew West, Managing Director of Bellegrove Business Insurance, comments:

"In such a competitive market, it's crucial that we continue to stay ahead of the competition in terms of the service we offer our clients. Proclaim will be fundamental to our success, providing us with a system that has a natural fit for high volume work, and our clients will now benefit from even greater speed and transparency."



About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

Proclaim clients include:

Eversheds

Usdaw

Co-operative Legal Services

Bellegrove Insurance

Carillion plc

QualitySolicitors ( Howlett Clarke , Lockings, Oliver & Co, and others)

Eclipse's market territories include:

UK and Ireland

Latvia

Australia

Canada

Nigeria

Zambia

British Virgin Islands

For further information, please contact sarah.roberts@eclipselegal.co.uk or darren.gower@eclipselegal.co.uk.

Alternatively, call +44-(0)-1274-704100 or visit www.eclipselegal.co.uk