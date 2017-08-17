sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,871 Euro		+0,02
+0,34 %
WKN: A14VE3 ISIN: NL0011323407 Ticker-Symbol: K3P 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KIADIS PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIADIS PHARMA NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,862
6,069
12:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KIADIS PHARMA NV
KIADIS PHARMA NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KIADIS PHARMA NV5,871+0,34 %