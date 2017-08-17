Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Markets 2016-2021 - Focus on Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly & Others

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Asia Pacific (APAC) 2017 - Volume 5 Adhesives & Sealants" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The updated 2017 edition is an in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in the APAC. The data will also be available separately in a database format for subscribers, enabling the manipulation and output of data.

Adhesives:

Automotive

Construction

Flexible Packaging

Footwear

General Assembly

Other

Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

The report provides, by country, consumption estimates for the following polyurethane raw materials:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI & PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Product Description



3. Key Market Players



4. Total APAC

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021



5. East Asia

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021



6. South East Asia & Oceania

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021



7. South Asia

Market Trends

PU Production & Forecast Production by Region,

Country & Type, 2016 & 2021

PU Production & Related Raw Material

Consumption, 2016 & 2021

