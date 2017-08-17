

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB20.02 billion, or RMB7.95 per share. This was up from RMB11.99 billion, or RMB4.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 56.1% to RMB50.18 billion. This was up from RMB32.15 billion last year.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB20.02 Bln. vs. RMB11.99 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.0% -EPS (Q1): RMB7.95 vs. RMB4.83 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.6% -Revenue (Q1): RMB50.18 Bln vs. RMB32.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 56.1%



