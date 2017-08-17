

Downing ONE VCT plc Net Asset Value 17 August 2017



The Company announces that its unaudited net asset value as at 30 June 2017 is 92.4p per share.



The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 30 June 2017 are summarised as follows: % of Valuation net assets Investment Portfolio £'000 by value



1 Vulcan Renewables Limited 5,818 6.20%



2 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc* 5,100 5.44%



3 Doneloans Limited 5,000 5.33%



4 Downing Care Homes Holdings Limited 4,250 4.53%



5 Universe Group plc* 3,128 3.34%



6 Cadbury House Holdings Limited 3,075 3.28%



7 Tracsis plc* 2,851 3.04%



8 Leytonstone Pub Limited 2,836 3.02%



9 Baron House Developments Limited 2,695 2.87%



10 Pilgrim Trading Limited 2,594 2.77%



11 Jito Trading Limited 2,500 2.66%



12 Rhodes Solutions Limited 2,500 2.66%



13 Yamuna Renewables Limited 2,500 2.66%



14 Vectis Alpha Limited 2,500 2.66%



15 Craneware plc* 2,302 2.45% --------------------- 49,649 52.91%



Other investments (64 companies) 41,619 44.35% --------------------- Total investments 91,268 97.26%



Cash at bank and in hand 2,416 2.57%



Other net current assets 159 0.17% --------------------- Net assets 93,843 100.00% --------------------- * Quoted on AIM



All other investments unquoted.



