Investor Network: Investor Calendar Invites You to the Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Thursday, August 17, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2017 / Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: TIK) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the first quarter 2018, to be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
Live Event Information
To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.
- Date, Time: August 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM ET
- Toll Free: 877-407-8035
- International: 201-689-8035
- Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/19960 or https://www.telinstrument.com/learn-about-telinstrument/investor-relations.html
Replay Information
The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on September 17, 2017.
- Toll Free: 877-481-4010
- International: 919-882-2331
- Replay ID#: 19960
- Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or https://www.telinstrument.com/learn-about-telinstrument/investor-relations.html
About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp
Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.
