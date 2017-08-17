ROCKWOOL International A/S changes the date for presenting accounts in August.



Financial calendar for 2017 updated



ROCKWOOL International A/S changes the date for presenting accounts in August to the following:



Quiet period before Q2: 24 July - 23 August 2017 Report on the first half-year of 2017: 23 August 2017



The date for presenting accounts for the first nine months of 2017 is unchanged:



Quiet period before Q3: 16 October - 15 November 2017 Report on the first nine months of 2017: 15 November 2017



