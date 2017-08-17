Global Shoe Care Market Sales Revenue to Reach US$ 6,850 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Persistence Market Research titled"Global Market Study on Shoe Care: Formal Segment by Application to Register the Highest Segmental CAGR During 2017 - 2025"studies the performance of the globalshoe care marketover an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value forecast of the global shoe care market and provides key insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. The estimates point to a revenue growth from about US$ 5,100 Mn in 2017 to US$ 6,850 Mn by the end of 2025, resulting in a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

Global Shoe Care Market: Segmentation and Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

The report segments the global shoe care market on the basis of product type (chemical, insoles and accessories); on the basis of application (formal, casual, sports, others); and on the basis of sales channel (exclusive, hypermarket, online).

The chemical shoe care product type segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 949 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The insoles shoe care product type segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 480 Mn between 2017 and 2025

between 2017 and 2025. The insoles shoe care product type segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of between 2017 and 2025 The formal shoe care application segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 794 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The casuals shoe care application segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 464 Mn between 2017 and 2025

between 2017 and 2025. The casuals shoe care application segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of between 2017 and 2025 The online shoe care sales channel segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 875 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The exclusive shoe care sales channel segment has been estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 351 Mn between 2017 and 2025

Global Shoe Care Market: Regional Forecast

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global shoe care market across the key geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. Among all the regions, North America is estimated to account for 35% value share in the global shoe care market by 2025 end followed by Europe at about 29%. Amongst all the regions, APAC is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period in the global shoe care market.

Global Shoe care Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global shoe care market such as given below

C. JOHNSON & SON

Payless Holdings

ALLEN EDMONDS

Shinola

Penguin Brands Inc.

Salzenbrodt GmbH & Co. KG

Charles Clinkard

Salamander

S. Continental Marketing Inc.

Among the key players profiled, expanding the current product portfolio and introduction of new technologies are the key strategies followed by the leading companies. This trend is expected to continue in the next five years. Most of the global shoe care market players are adopting new product launches as their primary strategy to improve their product offerings. Another key strategy followed by the top players is partnerships and agreements with other market players. Companies such as S. C. JOHNSON & SON, Payless Holdings and Charles Clinkard are following this strategy.

