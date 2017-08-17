

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Industrial Production Data, Fed Business Outlook Survey and Jobless Claims are the major announcements in the economic front on Thursday. The U.S. Futures Index started on a negative note, pointing to lower opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading in the red. The tensions prevailed in view of the North Korean political situation seems to be subsiding.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 16.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 25.88 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 22,024.87, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 6,345.11. The S&P 500 rose 3.5 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 2,468.11, as energy stocks tumbled on weak oil prices.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new claims consensus of 240K, down from 244K last week.



The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for August will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus was for 17.0, slightly down from 19.5 a month ago.



The Fed Reserve's Industrial Production for July will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, compared to 0.4 percent growth in the previous month.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session hosted by Lubbock Chamber of Commerce in Lubbock, Texas, with audience and media Q&A at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak at a moderated Q&A session at an Edina Rotary Club event in Edina, Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 1.45 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. The prior year level was $4.469 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 change in the prior week was down $8.6 billion.



5-year Treasury's inflation-indexed securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 11.00 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Specialty department store operator Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) reported second quarter net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.23 per share, versus net profit of $0.04 million or $0.00 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $4.1 million or $0.15 per share. Total sales increased 11.4 percent to $377.1 million from $338.4 million in the prior year. Comparable sales decreased 3.6 percent. Looking ahead to the fiscal 2017, the company expects adjusted loss per share to be between $0.90 and $1.35, compared to the prior guidance for an adjusted loss of $0.95 to $1.55. The updated guidance assumes comparable sales in a range of negative 4% to negative 7%.



Asian stocks closed mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 22 points or 0.68 percent to 3,268. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended at 27,344.22, down 64.85 points or 0.24 percent.



Japanese shares edged lower as the yen strengthened. The Nikkei average slid 27 points or 0.14 percent to 19,702.63 while the broader Topix finished 0.07 percent lower at 1,614.82.



Australian shares closed marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,779.20 while the All Ordinaries index closed 0.06 percent lower at 5,827.20.



European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 7.36 points or 0.14 percent, the German DAX is losing 12.20 points or 0.10 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 22.61 points or 0.31 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 52.50 points or 0.58 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.23 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX