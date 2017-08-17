STAMFORD, CT--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting"), a leading provider of LED technologies to federal and military agencies, today announced the award of a Department of Defense ("DoD") contract through the Defense Logistics Agency to supply 2,300 of its two (2) foot T8 LED tubes to the U.S. Navy. Revolution Lighting was selected because its LED lighting products incorporate Buy American Act ("BAA") and Trade Agreements Act ("TAA") compliant components, ensuring they meet the strict requirements needed for implementation into U.S. Navy vessels. The tubes are manufactured in the Company's new state-of-the-art Simi Valley production and warehouse facility.

The DLA is the Department of Defense's largest logistics combat support agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the military services as well as several civilian agencies and foreign countries.

"We are excited and honored to be awarded this contract from the DoD to provide our industry leading, BAA-compliant LED technologies to the U.S. Navy," said Robert V. LaPenta, CEO and Chairman, Revolution Lighting. "We can now proudly say that Revolution Lighting is only the second U.S.-qualified source of LED products for the U.S. Navy, an accomplishment we do not take lightly. This contract will facilitate a visit to our Simi Valley manufacturing facility to confirm our BAA and TAA compliance, and further position Revolution Lighting as a leading provider of LED technologies to federal and military agencies. We have continued to experience increased demand throughout the federal and military sectors for our LED technologies and believe that this award will help to enable us to secure larger opportunities with both the U.S. Navy and other international fleets in the future."

The awards from the U.S. Navy represent a continued penetration of the federal and military sectors for Revolution Lighting, as the Company previously announced contracts for projects with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Marine Corps facilities.

Offering 65% greater efficiency versus conventional, glass based, fluorescent lighting, the Company's lightweight, all plastic, shatterproof LED tube delivers superior light output to significantly enhance visibility and safety standards throughout seafaring vessels. Combined with a 70,000-hour lamp life and 10-year market leading warranty, Revolution Lighting's high performance LED tube will allow the U.S. Navy to maximize its goals, achieving tremendous long term operational and maintenance cost benefits.

The Buy American Act and Trade Agreements Act were both put in place to require federal agencies to first consider American-made products over foreign ones. Since 1975, almost 20% of the federal government's annual energy expenditures and use has been on electricity, representing a significant market opportunity for Revolution Lighting to provide its energy efficient LED solutions.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Value Lighting, Tri-State LED, E-Lighting, All-Around Lighting and TNT Energy to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit http://www.rvlti.com/ and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

