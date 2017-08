BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's inflation accelerated in July after easing in the previous two months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year following 0.7 percent rise in June. Inflation peaked at 1.4 percent in April and February.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI dropped for a third straight month in July, down 0.7 percent.



