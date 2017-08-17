Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market to be Worth $7.5 Billion by 2022: Overcoming the Limitations of Conventional Adhesives & Sealants

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach 460.37 kilotons by 2022, by volume. In terms of value, the market size for hybrid adhesives & sealants is estimated at USD 4.99 Billion in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 7.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the same period. The demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants has been increasing in applications such as building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others. Currently, key adhesives & sealants players are undertaking R&D to develop new hybrid resins and overcome the limitations of conventional adhesives & sealants.

The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin, such as MS polymer hybrid, epoxy-polyurethane, epoxy-cyanoacrylate, and others. The epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides exceptional bond strength to various substrates including plastic, metal, composite, rubber, and others. Epoxy-cyanoacrylate resin provides fast fixturing, which reduces the assembly time and a robust cure is quickly achieved even at low temperatures.

The hybrid adhesives & sealants market is segmented on the basis of application into building & construction, automotive & transportation, industrial assembly, and others. The automotive & transportation application in the hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. Hybrid adhesives & sealants overcome the shortcomings of conventional adhesives & sealants, and are designed to increase productivity and reduce costs to extend their usability in automotive & transportation applications.



The Asia Pacific hybrid adhesives & sealants market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the rising demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants from the economies of the Asia Pacific region, which include India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore, among others. The robust demand in the Asia Pacific is the major driving factor for the growth of the global hybrid adhesives & sealants market. Japan is expected to lead the demand for hybrid adhesives & sealants due to the development and adaptation of MS polymer based hybrid many decades ago.

Companies Mentioned



2k Adhesive Systems Limited

3M Company

Adhesives Technology Corporation

American Sealants, Inc.

Bostik

Dymax Corporation

Forgeway Limited

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hermann Otto GmbH

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings) Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Incorporation

Kisling Ag

Lord Corporation

Others



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market, By Resin



7 Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market, By Application



8 Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pmfgqd/hybrid_adhesives

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716