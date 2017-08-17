CHATSWORTH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Trimax Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: TMXN) (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary Saavy Naturals Inc., is pleased to announce the success of its recently launched Bay Rum & Hemp body care product line as well as plans for the expansion of distribution channels to retail outlets.

As previously announced, the Company introduced its luxurious all natural Bay Rum & Hemp line of body care products in May 2017. Sales began the first week of June 2017 and the Company is pleased to report that this line now accounts for almost 60% of all online orders, surpassing all existing lines combined. This success has prompted the Company to escalate its plans for the roll-out and introduction of its latest product line in retail outlets on a national scale.

Current negotiations are under way with significant retail outlets that have a national footprint. The Company anticipates releasing a series of updates in the near future as orders are received and are being executed.

Hugo Saavedra, CEO of Trimax Corporation and Saavy Naturals, stated, "We are elated with the overwhelming response we have received with the introduction of our Bay Rum & Hemp line body care products. Consumers continue to reach out to us expressing great feedback for the uniqueness, exquisite scent and effects of these new products." He also stated, "As we grow closer to the holiday season, which historically is our biggest producing quarter, the timing couldn't be better for us to expand our retail distribution channels for a line we already know the consumer loves. Based on already existing sales from our first two quarters and projected sales in our third and fourth quarters, we fully anticipate 2017 to reach record sales for our Company."

Hugo and Debra Saavedra, Saavy Naturals Inc.'s, CEO and President, gained instant popularity for their all natural body care product line after being spotlighted and appearing on ABC's hit show Shark Tank. The Sharks took an instant liking to Hugo and Debra, their love story, their previous success in the body care industry, and the superior quality of their all natural product. Hugo and Debra have since increased the company's product line exposure with several highlighted television features on The Home Shopping Network and are currently working on additional television marketing opportunities for Savvy Naturals.

Saavy Naturals Inc. on Shark Tank:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/puxk9o2psttkxqi/SAAVY-SHARKTANK-2.mov?dl=0

Saavy Naturals Inc. on HSN:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jm9-NHZA6Vs

About Trimax Corporation:

Trimax Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Saavy Naturals Inc., offers a complete line of Natural Skin Care products, which includes body creams, body scrubs, body wash, shampoos, conditioners, handcrafted soaps, bath bombs, bath salts and candles. Saavy Naturals products are 100% natural, vegan, gluten-free, soy free, cruelty-free, non-GMO, and food-grade. Currently, Saavy Naturals can be found in some of the largest natural retail stores and exclusive boutiques and spas across the nation. Some of the retailers include Whole Foods Market in the Northeast and Southern California regions, Gelson's Market, Vitamin Cottage, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, and Lazy Acres. Additionally, Saavy Naturals products can be purchased through numerous online retailers, including http://www.Amazon.com, and http://www.Saavynaturals.com.

For more information please visit our website:

http://www.saavynaturals.com

Social Media Links:

http://www.facebook.com/saavynaturals

http://www.instagram.com/Saavynaturals

http://www.twitter.com/saavynaturals

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Trimax Corporation Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "should," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Trimax Corporation Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Trimax Corporation Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:



Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (800) 985-5711

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com



