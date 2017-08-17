TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 17, 2017) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM) announced today that it has made changes to its Board of Directors. Effective August 16, 2017, Ian Mann has resigned from the Board of Directors for personal reasons and the Company has appointed De Lyle Bloomquist to fill the position of Rodney Lamond, who resigned earlier in the year. The Company intends to appoint an additional director to fill the vacancy of Ian Mann in due course.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Co-Chairman of Gran Colombia, said, "On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Mann for his excellent service as a director of the Company and wish him all the best. I am also pleased to welcome Mr. Bloomquist to the Board, who brings excellent experience to the Company's Board of Directors. We look forward to working with him as we continue to execute our strategic plan."

Mr. Bloomquist retired in March 2015 as the President, Global Chemicals Business for Tata Chemicals Ltd. as well as the President, CEO and Director of Tata Chemicals North America Inc. (the former General Chemical), which he was instrumental in selling to Tata Chemicals for over $1 billion in 2008. During his over 28-year career, he has held positions in finance, manufacturing, sales & marketing, logistics and general management. Mr. Bloomquist has experience in taking companies public and private, raising financing in the public markets, as well as with banks and private investors. He serves on the Boards of Directors for Rayonier Advanced Materials, Huber Engineered Materials, PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Crystal Peak Minerals, and has served in past on the Boards of ANSAC and Oglebay Norton. He also serves on the Board of Business Advisors for the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University. Mr. Bloomquist received his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and his B.S. in General Management from Brigham Young University.

