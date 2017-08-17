TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, today announced that gluten-free versions of NightFood products are currently being developed.

In addition to people who are allergic or intolerant to gluten in foods, there is a growing segment of the consumer population that is simply choosing to avoid gluten for various reasons.

"We've been evaluating our manufacturing options for the future, and part of that is the evolution of our ingredient list and nutritional profiles as we expand our product lines and offerings," explained Peter Leighton, CMO of NightFood. "Any changes or improvements that can be made are being considered, as long as they don't run contrary to our core brand promise of nighttime appropriate and sleep-friendly snacking."

The company believes that moving to gluten-free products can contribute to an increase in sales, as many consumers will not consume products that contain gluten.

"Our current products are very well received by consumers, as can be seen in reviews on Amazon and Facebook. We're proud that we've amassed so many positive reviews in only two months of Amazon sales," commented CEO Sean Folkson. "I think the single most common complaint we get is that the bars are note gluten-free. Approximately 70% of American adults snack regularly at night, and a significant portion of those 170 million people live gluten-free lives."

Folkson continued, "Whatever other improvements we may make to our current formulations with guidance from our scientific advisory board, it's great to know that we can continue to use oats and some other key NightFood ingredients while delivering a gluten-free product."

The Company expects the initial manufacturing run of gluten-free NightFood bars to occur sometime during the fourth quarter of calendar 2017 in both current popular flavors (Cookies n' Dreams and Midnight Chocolate Crunch). In addition, the Company has plans to introduce two new flavors to the marketplace, also before the end of 2017.

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

