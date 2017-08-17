IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Gold Mining USA, Inc. (OTC PINK: GMUI) today released additional information about Martin R. Wade, III, its new Chairman of the Board and CFO. Gold Mining recently acquired an internet marketing and technology company and will soon be renamed VITA Mobile Systems, Inc. in conjunction with the launch of its new app VITA.

Sean Guerrero, CEO, stated, "Marty Wade has been part of the VITA project from the very beginning, and we are thrilled to have him join us as Chairman. His extensive business experience, especially in internet related industries, has been invaluable to the development of our company and its first app."

Mr. Wade added, "The VITA app is a game changer. It's crowd-sourced. It's a content generation tool and it's actually also fun, easy and free to use. It's a real winner." Furthermore, Mr. Wade said, "I have enjoyed being part of this company from the ground up, and I am looking forward to working closely with the executive management as the company enters the marketplace with VITA."

About Martin R. Wade, III

Mr. Wade has over 40 years of business experience. He is currently the Chairman and Interim CEO of Payless Shoe Sources, Inc., a $2 billion retailer with some 3,500 outlets. In addition, Mr. Wade serves on the boards of Alliance One International, Inc., the second largest tobacco merchant in the world; on the board of Digital First Media (the business name of Media News Group -- the second largest media company in the U.S. serving over 60 million monthly readers); NexMed, Inc.; and Energy Transfer Group LLC. Other past senior positions include Board Director at RDA Holdings Co. (Readers Digest Association), Chairman and CEO of Broadcaster, Inc. (formally a top 100 website similar to YouTube and a predecessor technology to Twitter's Periscope), President and CEO of Digital Creative Development Corporation, and Partner-in-Residence at Catalyst Acquisition Group, LLC. Mr. Wade has held senior level positions with Lehman Brothers, Salomon Smith Barney and Price Waterhouse. Mr. Wade is a proud U.S. Veteran and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from West Virginia University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wyoming.

About VITA Mobile Systems (www.vitamobilesystems.com)

VITA Mobile Systems is an app company focusing on digital imaging and technology in mobile devices. Its first app release, called VITA, makes it easy to illustrate, record and share life's events, creating an immersive crowd-sourced view of everyday life. The VITA community empowers its users to experience an event or view a location from a multitude of perspectives. By using a familiar and user friendly map to locate images and videos, users can easily view content as soon as it is created and share their favorites on their regular social media networks. VITA makes viewing life's moments easier, faster, and more engaging.

For more information about GMUI and VITA please visit:

www.vitamobilesystems.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by VITA. The public filings, if any, of GMUI may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. VITA cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, VITA does not undertake, and VITA specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Gold Mining USA, Inc.

2640 Main St,

Irvine, CA 92614

+1 (949) 864-6902

info@vitamobilesystems.com



