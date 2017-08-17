

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the fallout between corporate leaders and President Donald Trump over his handling of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville worsened, Trump said he is scrapping two business advisory councils that were running out of strength.



Eight members of the President's American Manufacturing Council resigned since Sunday over the issue, while all members of the Strategic and Policy Forum agreed to quit the group Wednesday in condemnation of Trump's defiant remarks about violence at the Charlottesville white nationalist rally.



And within hours, Trump tweeted: 'Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all.'



The American Manufacturing Council, chaired by Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris, was a group of prominent chief executives set up to advise the President on domestic manufacturing initiatives.



Merck CEO Kenneth Frasier, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank were the first to leave the Council.



Trump responded to it by saying, 'They're leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside the United States.'



Apparently irked by Trump's comment, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka said Tuesday that he cannot sit on a council for a president who tolerates bigotry and domestic terrorism.



Later, the heads of 3M, Campbell Soup, Johnson & Johnson and United Technologies announced their resignations on Wednesday.



JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who until then preferred not to criticize the president directly over his confrontational response to the violence, came out with a clear-cut statement Wednesday after Trump disbanded the Strategic and Policy Forum to which he belonged.



'There is no room for equivocation here: the evil on display by these perpetrators of hate should be condemned and has no place in a country that draws strength from our diversity and humanity. It is a leader's role, in business or government, to bring people together, not tear them apart,' he said.



The President's Strategic and Policy Forum was a business forum created by Trump to give him perspectives from business leaders on how to create jobs and improve growth for the U.S. economy.



The break-up of the two high-profile CEO groups, which largely cheered Trump's pro-business stances when he took office, was the aftermath of increasing pressure on corporate leaders to distance themselves from the White House over the president's recent actions.



