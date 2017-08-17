sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.08.2017 | 14:01
PR Newswire

Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021: Increased Use of Chromatography in Food Safety

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in collaborations and chromatography conferences. The increase in collaborations of vendors with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies is the latest trend influencing the chromatography accessories and consumables market. This will help the manufacturers to have a control on the volume of products, because having an idea of the exact number of accessories and consumables to be produced, and by having the close contact with the consumers, they can innovate the product with respect to their current need.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased use of chromatography in food safety. Nowadays, food production is highly processed and is more diversified. Many countries promote regulations for nutritional quality and safety of food that specify the levels of chemical additives, contaminants, and residues in food products. Hence, there is a requirement to assess the product quality by food processors and manufacturers. Chromatography has a wide application in food production and is used at various stages from detecting additives to determining the quality of food.

Key vendors

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • GE Healthcare
  • Merck
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Phenomenex
  • Regis Technologies
  • Restek
  • Shimadzu
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 06: Geographical Segmentation

Part 07: Decision Framework

Part 08: Drivers And Challenges

Part 09: Market Trends

Part 10: Vendor Landscape

Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s327p7/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


