Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021: Increased Use of Chromatography in Food Safety

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increase in collaborations and chromatography conferences. The increase in collaborations of vendors with research institutes and pharmaceutical companies is the latest trend influencing the chromatography accessories and consumables market. This will help the manufacturers to have a control on the volume of products, because having an idea of the exact number of accessories and consumables to be produced, and by having the close contact with the consumers, they can innovate the product with respect to their current need.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased use of chromatography in food safety. Nowadays, food production is highly processed and is more diversified. Many countries promote regulations for nutritional quality and safety of food that specify the levels of chemical additives, contaminants, and residues in food products. Hence, there is a requirement to assess the product quality by food processors and manufacturers. Chromatography has a wide application in food production and is used at various stages from detecting additives to determining the quality of food.



Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Phenomenex

Regis Technologies

Restek

Shimadzu

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 06: Geographical Segmentation



Part 07: Decision Framework



Part 08: Drivers And Challenges



Part 09: Market Trends



Part 10: Vendor Landscape



Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s327p7/global

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716