SweeGen's BESTEVIA' Reb M is Non-GMO Project Verified

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SweeGen, Inc. announced today that its stevia leaf sweetener BESTEVIA' Reb-M has successfully achieved the Non-GMO Project Verified status. SweeGen's unique production process starts with the stevia leaf and uses a patented enzymatic conversion process to achieve high quantities of Reb M. After thorough reviews of the production process, internationally acclaimed Non-GMO Project Verified confirmed that BESTEVIA' Reb M is non-GMO in August 2017.

According to their website, Non-GMO Project Verified is the North American "market leader for GMO avoidance and one of the fastest growing labels in the retail sector." It has "more than 3,000 verified brands, representing over 43,000 products [...] and the Butterfly is the most trusted label for GMO avoidance among shoppers today."

SweeGen specializes in nature-based stevia leaf sweeteners and is fulfilling production contracts on a progressively larger scale. Based on production capacity expansions and the company's groundbreaking patented technology BESTEVIA' Reb-M, its FDA approved stevia leaf sweetener will be priced increasingly competitive.

"The Non-GMO Verified status gives our product an important distinction from the market. Our industry partners and the end consumers see the health and wellness benefits our sweeteners offer. This is an important milestone on our road to success," says Steven Chen, CEO of SweeGen.

Ingredion is SweeGen's exclusive distribution partner, excluding the People's Republic of China and SweeGen's House Accounts. This collaboration enables both companies to benefit from each other's strengths and to attract a diverse number of customers in the food and beverage industries for world-wide reach.

About SweeGen

SweeGen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the Company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information please contact info@sweegen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.sweegen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the future outlook and performance of SweeGen, Inc., and other statements based on current management expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees and are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those that may be discussed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are only made as of the date of this release, and SweeGen, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

