Expanded Barcelona Pass is Perfect Way to Discover Spain's Second City

BARCELONA, Spain, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With nine new experiences introduced this month [August 2017], the newly-expanded Barcelona Pass is the perfect way to discover Spain's second city.

An all-in-one city card which enables visitors to save money and time on their sightseeing in the Catalan capital, the Barcelona Pass (www.barcelonapass.com) includes more than 20 attractions and tours across the city. Barcelona Pass holders make significant savings compared with the cost of individual tickets to attractions, while enjoying fast track entry at selected popular sites.

The pass is priced from €109 per adult or €69 per child for two days; three-day passes are also available, while an optional travelcard can also be purchased for the duration of each pass. And the newly-introduced attractions ensure there is plenty for every visitor to enjoy:

Heritage sites for history buffs

Liceu Opera Guided Tour - a 50-minute tour of one of the city's most beautiful and historic buildings, which is among the most important opera houses in Europe . Normally priced at €16, the guided tour is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Casa de les Punxes - opened to the public in 2016 after being closed off for more than a century, the Casa is one of Barcelona's most iconic Art Nouveau buildings. Normally priced at €12.50, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Family-friendly experiences

Barcelona Zoo - see live feedings and discover more than 300 species of wildlife, from giraffes and lions to alligators and Komodo dragons. Normally priced at €19.90, entry to Barcelona Zoo is included with the Barcelona Pass.

CosmoCaixa Barcelona - fun, hands-on interactive experiences bring natural science and technology to life at this popular cultural centre. Normally priced at €4, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Museu de Cera de Barcelona - famous historical figures and pop culture celebrities stand side-by-side at Barcelona's wax museum. Normally priced at €15, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

A wealth of cultural choice

CaixaForum Barcelona - contemporary art museum located in a former textile factory, hosting regular exhibitions, guided tours, film screenings and concerts. Normally priced at €4, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Museum of Ancient Egyptian Culture - considered one of Europe's best museums devoted to ancient Egypt , more than 1,000 items including jewellery, statues and sarcophagi are on display. Normally priced at €11, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Museum of Modernism - the only museum devoted to Catalan modernism, this houses an impressive collection of works including some by master architect Antoni Gaudí, and is a true hidden gem of the city. Normally priced at €10, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

Museum of Contemporary Art - an outstanding collection of more than 5,800 items, focusing on post-1945 Catalan and Spanish art. Normally priced at €10, entry is included with the Barcelona Pass.

The new attractions join a Barcelona Pass portfolio which already includes must-do city experiences such as a tour of FC Barcelona's legendary Camp Nou football stadium and entry to Gaudí's masterpiece, UNESCO World Heritage site Casa Batlló, as well as a hop-on/hop-off city bus tour, walking tour and many other experiences.Barcelona Pass holders also benefit from special offers and discounts on various tours, retailers and restaurants across the city, as well as a free guidebook.

The Barcelona Pass is available for purchase at www.barcelonapass.com and can be shipped globally or collected on arrival in the city.