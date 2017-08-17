Pharmaceuticals Expected to be the Largest and Fastest Growing End-user Industry in the Global Flash Chromatography Market Which is Likely to Experience a Robust CAGR of 5.5% Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 294 Million in 2022

DETROIT, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Flash Chromatography Market by Sales Type (Consumables and Systems), by Technique Type (Reverse Phase, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion, Chiral Separation, and Others), by Component Type (Columns and Detectors), by End-Use Industry Type (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Contract Research Organization, Academia, Chemical, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global flash chromatography market over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Global Flash Chromatography Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global flash chromatography market offers a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach US$ 294.1 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of global flash chromatography market. The author of the report cited an advancement in the chromatography technology including an increased automation in the chromatography instruments, an increasing demand for purification and filtration by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies and increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries as some of the major factors driving the growth of flash chromatography market during the forecast period.

Based on sales type, consumables segment is projected to remain the largest in the total market during the forecast period. Rising complexity of the applications for flash chromatography demanded by the end-users and rise in the procurement of advanced technology consumables for achieving highest purification rate are the major growth drivers for consumables in the flash chromatography market.

In terms of technique type, reverse phase occupied the highest share in the global flash chromatography market in 2016, driven by its varied applications and benefits. The technique is also projected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing during the forecast period. Continuous increase in the procurement of reverse phase chromatography by the pharmaceutical and biotech companies for protein purification and an increased usage of aqueous solutions for making the sample by major countries across the globe, would remain the major growth drivers of this technique.

As per the research findings, pharmaceutical is projected to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing end-user industry for the flash chromatography market during the forecast period. The major applications of flash chromatography in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, such as bile acid purification in lead generation in drug discovery, impurity isolation purification, and protein purification, are likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market for flash chromatography market during 2017-2022, driven by higher procurement of analytical equipment and the presence of large number of manufacturers in this region. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period (2017-2022), owing to the rise in procurement of flash chromatography systems led by appraisals in government investments in Asian countries.

The supply of the industry includes component suppliers such as VWR and W R Grace and Company. These component suppliers provide the raw materials of flash chromatography to flash chromatography manufacturers, such as Biotage AB, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Tosoh Corporation. The end-use industries include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academia, chemicals and many other industries.

This report studies global flash chromatography market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

The global flash chromatography market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Flash Chromatography Market by Sales Type:

Systems (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Consumables(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Flash Chromatography Market by Technique Type:

Reverse Phase (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ion Exchange (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Size Exclusion (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chiral Separation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Flash Chromatography Market by End-Use Industry Type:

Pharmaceutical (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Biotechnology (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Contract Research Organization (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Academia (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Chemical (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Flash Chromatography Market by Component Type:

Detectors (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Columns(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Flash Chromatography Market by Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: The Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

