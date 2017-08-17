Nexway, a leader that empowers companies to monetize their business and connect them to the worldwide digital market, has announced that TeamViewer, a leading global software provider for digital networking and collaboration, has selected Nexway MONETIZE and itsunique subscription intelligence as the online commerce platform for Blizz.

TeamViewer selected Nexway MONETIZE to develop and manage the worldwide sales and the recurring billing responsibilities of its new product Blizz, an online meeting and collaboration tool that gathers people instantly in an enjoyable, powerful and collaborative space.

In order to quickly meet today e-commerce requirements and to offer the best possible customer experience and maximize revenue, TeamViewer was seeking for a flexible platform with Merchant of Record (MoR) capabilities. Nexway emerged as the perfect partner to painlessly accompany them in the commercial rollout of their new product Blizz across the world with subscription and payment management, fraud prevention, price quote configuration, marketing and customer support services.

Quickly, the human side and e-commerce ecosystem expertise of Nexway attracted TeamViewer and Blizz's team. Nexway constituted a perfect partner to create a privileged relationship with many interactions and collaboration between the teams.

"Nexway is able to serve as MoR for its customers worldwide, processing payments, managing global taxation and maintaining PCI compliance, but they take service to the next level. Nexway powers digital agency services and strategic account development on a global scale, with a market-specific, localized scope.That is what attracted us above everything else compared with other providers Peter Brunner, Business Owner at Blizz by TeamViewer, stated.

As digital commerce solutions provider, Nexway not only act as MoR, but delivers ongoing consultation and success management to drive real sales results. Nexway provides Blizz with a seamless user experience, enhancing online conversion, digital monetization, and retention.

Renaud Sibel, CEO of Nexway, commented "Nexway provides a managed set of products and services that allow publishers to adopt the subscription and digital services economies. As MoR, Nexway assumes responsibility for compliance with local laws and regulations, local banking relationships, tax management, fraud screening, and more, giving our partner the time to focus on its products and services. Our solutions support recurring payments, increasing conversion rates and subscription renewals."

The next steps of our collaboration are the continued efforts to turn Blizz into an effective online store, develop channel distribution and user acquisition through a range of marketing campaigns and activities. The development of in-app purchasing experience within the desktop and mobile products will increase freemium conversions subscription renewals by ensuring an immersive payment experience.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global software provider for digital networking and collaboration. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs around 700 people from more than 50 countries. Its flagship product, TeamViewer, is an all-in-one solution for remote support, remote access, and online meetings. The software actively runs on more than 400 million devices, of which at least 25 million are connected to TeamViewer at any point in time. The company's product portfolio is complemented by solutions for IT monitoring, data backup, anti-malware and web-conferencing. TeamViewer was acquired by Permira in 2014.

About Nexway

Nexway is a leader that empowers companies to monetize their business and connect them to the worldwide digital market. Founded in 2002, Nexway has enjoyed rapid growth, thanks to strong and diversified partnerships. Based at Paris La Défense, France, with subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Japan. Leading companies who rely on Nexway include retailers Orange™, Yahoo! Japan™, Softwareload™, Best Buy™, Pão de Açúcar™, Amazon™; and publishers Kaspersky Lab™, Kingsoft™, Adobe™, 2K Games™, Big Fish™, ESET™, Avast Software™, TeamViewer™. Follow us on Twitter @nexway and Linkedin.

