Integrated Physical Digital Solution Helps Brands Educate, Differentiate, and Build Loyalty In-Store and via Omnichannel Fulfillment

Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN) (OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced a partnership with Charming Trim Packaging, Inc. ("Charming"), a leading provider of trim and packaging solutions to the garment industry. Through the collaboration, Thinfilm's NFC SpeedTap™ and OpenSense™ technologies will be incorporated in Charming's apparel hang tags, empowering brands to engage directly with shoppers and customers through the simple tap of a smartphone. Full integration with Thinfilm's CNECT™ Brand Analytics SaaS platform enables streamlined tag configuration, campaign creation and management, and analytics reporting.

Given its dynamic nature and need to combine personalized marketing with a more responsive supply chain, the apparel industry is uniquely suited to benefit from physical-digital solutions combining easy-to-use NFC technology with the flexibility of cloud-based digital marketing. In recent years, item-level retail technology has focused on backoffice functions like inventory management and loss prevention. Now, NFC allows digital native shoppers to launch mobile experiences with a simple tap of their smartphone. Cloud-based marketing can update messaging in real time to bridge the gap between the speed of social networks and the sometimes long lead times inherent in fashion design, production, and freight.

In the case of Thinfilm and Charming, the partners are collaborating to deliver NFC consumer engagement to the apparel industry and bring brands closer to both shoppers and their loyal customers. The physical hang tag becomes a digital portal, allowing brands to instantly communicate relevant content, including sustainability and traceability information, current fashion tips, cross-sell/up-sell offers, and "endless aisle" functionality.

Thinfilm SpeedTap technology is integrated into a product's hangtag, label, or packaging and can be read with the tap of an NFC-enabled smartphone. Once a consumer taps the NFC tag with a compatible smartphone, the phone connects to Thinfilm's CNECT cloud platform to launch a highly relevant mobile consumer experience, including contextually relevant product and brand information, promotions, authentication messaging, and other brand-directed content.

"Charming is committed to delighting our customers with high-quality, sustainable products that combine premium processes with cutting-edge technology. Incorporating SpeedTap technology into our offerings allows brands to deliver a very effective message while utilizing less physical material on the garment," said Rich Ringeisen, President of Charming Trim. "We want to help the brands we serve to connect with shoppers, either at retail or through direct-to-consumer channels, in order to build lasting relationships. Thinfilm's SpeedTap tags and CNECT cloud platform combine to make NFC interactive deployments straightforward and effective."

Founded in 1990, Charming is a leader in apparel identification manufacturing and supplies a variety of high-quality garment accessories such as hang tags, woven labels, stickers, heat transfers, packaging and Elevated RFID products. The company has production plants in mainland China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam and offices in India, Pakistan, Europe, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland and New York.

"The apparel industry is incredibly dynamic and fast-paced, and we continue to see a growing interest in NFC as an enabling technology among brands and ecosystem partners," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "Brands are looking for effective new ways to engage directly with consumers, and Thinfilm is excited to partner with an innovative leader like Charming Trim to serve this important market."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Charming Trim

Charming has been serving worldwide trim and packaging needs since 1990. We supply a variety of high quality garment accessories such as hang tags, woven labels, stickers, heat transfers, Elevated RFID products, packaging, and more. One of our main focuses at Charming is to be on the cutting edge of technology for RFID and Near Field products. We also have a passion for sustainability by proudly offering a full range of certified sustainable trim products from all of our factories. We are constantly expanding our facilities with advanced equipment to meet your production and service requirements.

Quality. Innovative. Sustainable. For more information, visit www.charmingtrim.com.

