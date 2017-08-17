Marine Pumps Manufacturers Offer Advanced Aftersales Services to Strengthen Competitive Advantage

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth in the global marine pumps market continues to pick up pace, driven by strict marine emission standards and a focus on energy-efficient, high-performance, advanced marine pumps that can operate in challenging conditions. Increased international trade volumes and booming maritime tourism are boosting demand for new ships and aiding revenue growth. Manufacturers must focus on competitive pricing, innovation and technology developments to sustain growth in a mature, highly consolidated ecosystem.

"Most end users are reducing capital expenditure investment in new equipment and are more likely to spend on refurbishing or servicing their installed pumps," said Frost & Sullivan Industrial Automation & Process Control Research Analyst Anand M. Gnanamoorthy. "To gain a competitive edge, maritime pump manufacturers should offer aftersales service packages such as integrated pump system bundles."

Opportunity Analysis for Suppliers in the Marine Pumps Market, Forecast to 2023, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control Growth Partnership Service programme, finds that the global marine pumps market generated revenues of $427 million in 2016 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 percent through 2023. The study provides an analysis of current and expected market developments, drivers, restraints, and revenue forecasts across segments. Market share and competitive landscape for major players such as Colfax, Wartsila, Xylem, KSB, Pentair, Grundfos, and SPX are provided.

Despite continued uncertainties in the global economy and volatile fuel prices affecting overall profitability of the marine pumps market, moderate growth is expected in the next six years due to an increase in global trade and investment in shipyard builds in China, South Korea, and Japan. Regional trends driving growth include:

Investment in shipbuilding, including merchant and passenger vessels, in Asia-Pacific ;

; Unprecedented growth in China's cruise industry due to a growing middle-class population;

cruise industry due to a growing middle-class population; Rapid development of ports and access to new customers through valuable shipping trade routes in the Asia-Pacific regions;

regions; Building of luxury cruise ships in Italy , Germany , and France ;

, , and ; Stable growth in North America due to wide variety of shipyards and ship build capabilities;

due to wide variety of shipyards and ship build capabilities; Fast-growing ship parts trading in Latin America ;

; Steady construction of complex vessels, such as cruise, submarines, mega-yachts, and dredgers in Europe ; and

; and Demand for luxury yachts, water sport equipment and personal submarines in the Middle East .

"While the maritime industry is undergoing changes to comply with existing and new environmental regulations, shipbuilding companies are preparing themselves for compliance with future regulations and standards relating to safe and clean operations," noted Gnanamoorthy. "These trends will drive demand for optimized vessel efficiency and the use of energy-efficient marine pumps."

Frost & Sullivan's study covers marine pump market segments such as passenger vessels, merchant vessels, navy vessels, offshore vessels, and special vessels, as well as product types such as positive displacement pumps and centrifugal pumps.

