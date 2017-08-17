Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish supplement no 2 dated 17 August 2017 to joint €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTNProgramme") dated 8 March 2017 as supplemented 15 May 2017.



Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes (Tier 2 or Tier 2 Contingent Capital Notes), Senior Resolution Notes and SeniorUnsecured Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Senior Unsecured Notes.



The supplement and the EMTN Programme are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.





Questions may be addressed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10 or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of InvestorRelations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641727