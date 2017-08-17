ROUND ROCK, Texas, 2017-08-17 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCorrect, LLC, a leading manufacturer of clear aligners, is pleased to announce their acquisition by the Straumann Group, a global leader in tooth replacement solutions, for a total consideration of approximately $150 million.



For over 10 years, ClearCorrect (a privately-held company) has established itself as a leader in clear aligner manufacturing, servicing doctors in North America, Europe, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. This investment will help ClearCorrect to improve its products and expand to offer their popular Flex and Unlimited treatment options to more providers around the world.



Straumann's acquisition is a vote of confidence in ClearCorrect's role in driving the rapidly-growing clear aligner market. It comes as part of a new initiative by Straumann to enter the orthodontic market and leverage the power of digital technology to deliver total orthodontic solutions.



CEO of the Straumann Group, Marco Gadola, says of the union:



"ClearCorrect provides us with technology, expertise and a strong footing in this field. In return, we offer a global distribution and marketing network, in addition to brand leverage. With some big changes expected in the clear aligner industry, our union with ClearCorrect has come together at exactly the right time. I am delighted that ClearCorrect's entrepreneurial leadership team will stay with the company and partner with us in supporting customer and patient needs and in growing the business."



CEO of ClearCorrect, Jarrett Pumphrey says:



"We're excited to be a part of Straumann. We're proud of how far we've come on our own and now, with the support of a recognized innovator with decades of industry experience, ClearCorrect has the resources to improve and expand the way we've always wanted to without compromising our values."



ClearCorrect will continue to design and manufacture clear aligners in Round Rock, Texas, under the ClearCorrect brand name. ClearCorrect providers can expect a smooth transition, as the company anticipates no disruptions to its products or service.



The partnership between ClearCorrect and Straumann will be finalized over the coming month.



About ClearCorrect



Based in Round Rock, Texas, ClearCorrect is a leading manufacturer of clear aligners, discreetly correcting malocclusion since 2006. ClearCorrect offers a more affordable and doctor-friendly approach to tens of thousands of doctors around the world. For more information, visit clearcorrect.com or call (888) 331-3323.



About Straumann



The Straumann Group (SIX:STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in tooth replacement and esthetics, including Straumann, Instradent, Neodent, and Medentika, etkon and other fully/partly owned companies and partners.



Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group employs 4200 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.



CONTACT INFORMATION ClearCorrect Elizabeth Coffman 888-331-3323 ext. 1088 ecoffman@clearcorrect.com Straumann Mark Hill +41 (0)61 965 13 21 Thomas Konrad +41 (0)61 965 15 46 corporate.communication@straumann.com