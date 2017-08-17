sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

505,39 Euro		+24,567
+5,11 %
WKN: 914326 ISIN: CH0012280076 Ticker-Symbol: QS5 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
529,70
532,13
14:31
530,62
531,02
14:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG505,39+5,11 %