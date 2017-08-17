New Talend Data Fabric Connectors for Google Cloud Platform Empower Enterprise Customers to Rapidly Analyze Disparate Data Sources for Real-Time Business Intelligence

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud and big data integration solutions, introduced a comprehensive set of connectors for its Talend Data Fabric integration platform that help customers quickly ingest, process, enrich, and clean data to execute high-performance, analytical queries in the cloud and stream accurate business insights in real-time. Talend's native connectivity to numerous Google Cloud services accelerates the development of cloud data pipelines, allowing customers to analyze structured and unstructured data sources for meaningful, actionable information.

Travis Perkins plc., the UK's leading building materials suppliers to construction and home improvement supply stores, such as Wickes and Benchmarx, is utilizing Talend and Google Cloud Platform to increase data quality, consistency and business agility across multiple departments.

"Talend's new integration with Google BigQuery is helping us migrate a number of our internal and external business intelligence data sources to the cloud faster," said David Todd, group data director, Travis Perkins. "Google BigQuery is helping us revolutionize our Business Intelligence, understand the data about our business, and drive improvements in our customer experience. To further scale our business and operate more efficiently, we're working on moving all of our apps-including legacy apps-to the cloud by 2019."

IDC once reported the digital universe was doubling in size every two years1, but the increasing pace of digitalization is now causing data creation to double in shorter intervals than ever before. As a result, Gartner research says up to 80 percent of enterprise data is now unstructured, meaning it's comprised of file types such as video, audio files, and social media postings that can be harder to analyze for impactful insights.2

"While sifting through vast amounts of information can seem daunting and resource intensive, there are a greater number of rewards to be gained by doing so. Analyzing large sets of unstructured data enables organizations to identify correlations between completely unrelated data sources and find patterns that can uncover competitive advantages," said Laurent Bride, CTO, Talend. "By combining Talend solutions with Google Cloud Platform, enterprise IT teams can derive powerful insights from previously siloed, inaccessible data sources. In turn, this helps our joint customers rapidly innovate in emerging areas such as sentiment analysis and machine learning."

Talend's comprehensive set of connectors for Google Cloud Platform solutions-including Google BigQuery, Dataproc, Cloud Storage and Pub/Sub-allows customers to:

Speed data analysis with Talend's Spark components for Google BigQuery

Deliver business insights on-demand by processing events and logs from Pub/Sub using Spark Streaming

Improve IT productivity with built-in components to start or stop Dataproc clusters

"We've been working closely with Talend on building increased support for various services within our cloud data platform and are pleased with how quickly they've introduced new integration solutions," said Adam Massey, director, Strategic Technology Partners for Google Cloud, "The broad interoperability between Google Cloud Platform and Talend will help our customers reach their digital transformation goals."

To experience first-hand the data analytics power delivered by Talend running on the Google Cloud Platform, check out the 'Summer of Open Source' series on Talend's Facebook page to see demos performed by technical experts from both Talend and Google.

Additional information on the capabilities and benefits Talend Data Fabric delivers for Google Cloud Platform and other cloud integration platforms can be found here, You can also get a 'deep dive' on Talend's support for Google Cloud Platform by viewing this webinar or this blog. For more information on Talend's entire portfolio of solutions, visit www.talend.com.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND) is a next-generation leader in cloud and big data integration software that helps companies make data a strategic asset that provides real-time, organization-wide insight into customers, partners, and operations. Through its open, adaptive, and unified integration platform, Talend provides the data agility required for companies to rapidly adopt the latest technology innovations and scale to meet the constantly evolving demands of modern business. A leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools and Forrester Wave: Big Data Fabric Q4 2016, Talend's solutions support over 1500 global enterprise customers including Air France, GE, and Lenovo, across a range of industries. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

1 "The Digital Universe of Opportunities: Rich Data and the Increasing Value of the Internet of Things," EMC Digital Universe with Research Analysis by IDC, April 2014.

2 "Organizations Will Need to Tackle Three Challenges to Curb Unstructured Data Glut and Neglect," Gartner Research, Inc., by Alan Dayley and Debra Logan, January 2017.

