

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales grew more-than-expected in July as food store sales increased the most in nearly two years.



The retail sales volume grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in July, the same rate as logged in June, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday.



This was the second consecutive monthly growth. Sales were expected to rise at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after June's initially estimated 0.6 percent increase.



Food store sales rebounded in July, rising by 1.5 percent, the most since September 2015. On the other hand, non-food store sales fell 0.1 percent.



July's retail sales figures were fairly encouraging given the ongoing squeeze on consumers' real incomes and suggest that the talk of a sharp consumer slowdown has been overdone, Ruth Gregory, a UK economist at Capital Economics, said.



As the inflationary effect of sterling's fall fades next year, there should be scope for sales volume growth to accelerate, the economist noted.



Sales, excluding auto fuel, climbed 0.5 percent after rising 0.6 percent in June. This was also faster than the expected 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales volume growth slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.8 percent in June. Economists had forecast 1.4 percent annual growth. Nonetheless, sales have increased for the 51st consecutive month.



Likewise, sales excluding auto fuel, grew 1.5 percent, weaker than June's 2.8 percent increase, but better than the 1.2 percent forecast.



Data for the three months to July that smooths out volatility, showed a 1.8 percent increase in retail sales, the weakest since 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX