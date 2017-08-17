sprite-preloader
Global Bone Conduction Devices Market Growth at CAGR of 14.23%, 2017-2021 - Market Challenges, Trends & Drivers

DUBLIN, August 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bone Conduction Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global bone conduction devices market to grow at a CAGR of 14.23% during the period 2017-2021

The global bone conduction devices market consists mainly of two products, namely bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and bone conduction headphones. Both BAHA and bone conduction headphones function on the principle of bone conduction, i.e., human bones are good conductors of sound or vibrations. The global bone conduction devices market is a steadily growing technology-centered market that consists mainly of two products, namely bone-anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and bone conduction headphones.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bone conduction devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages of BAHA over their substitutes. As compared to traditional hearing aids, BAHA provide better solutions for the treatment of hearing impairments. Traditional hearing aids are often wired devices that consist of an earpiece, which needs to be inserted into the patient's ear. Continuous use of this earpiece exerts pressure on the patient's skin and leads to major discomfort for the patient. BAHA are surgically implanted in such a way that they do not exert any pressure on the skin or skull bone.

One trend in the market is technological advances in hearing aids. As of 2016, individuals suffering from hearing loss had plenty of options to choose from when it comes to opting for a suitable solution. There is a wide variety of hearing aids that are available in the market with different levels of sound quality and comfort.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of BAHA. The high cost of BAHA is another major challenge inhibiting the growth of the global bone conduction devices market. Leading manufacturers such as Cochlear and Oticon Medical sell their products at an average price range of $4,000 to $7,500, which is very expensive when compared to conventional hearing aids that are available in the price range of $1,000-$4,000. Since manufacturers of BAHA focus extensively on quality to increase the life of the implants, the prices are likely to further increase during the forecast period

Key Vendors

  • Cochlear
  • MED-EL
  • Medtronic
  • William Demant
  • Aftershokz
  • GameChanger Products
  • Damson Audio
  • marsboy
  • SainSonic
  • Panasonic

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Geographical Segmentation

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8vc6z/global_bone

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


