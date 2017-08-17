SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that Baristas White Coffee will be featured by Super Mogul Kathy Ireland along with Supermodel/Actress Front Montgomery during the TV show "Modern Living with kathy ireland." Taping is scheduled for today 8/17/2017 in Burbank, California.

The show will air on WE tv and internationally to over 50 countries on Bloomberg Europe at 7:00am GMT and / or 7:30am GMT; Bloomberg Asia Pacific at 3:00pm HKT/SKT and / or 3:30pm HKT/SKT and on Bloomberg Latin America and weekend evenings on Bloomberg TV Canada. Please check your local TV listings for more details.

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is independently produced and is distributed worldwide. The show is an informative magazine style program that features the hottest stories, trends and breakthroughs that educates and motivates its viewers. The producers of Modern Living with kathy ireland® have earned multiple Telly awards over the years.

Kathy Ireland was featured on the Forbes Inaugural List of America's 50 Richest Self-Made Women and is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion according to Fairchild Publications. Kathy Ireland is the CEO and chief designer of her remarkably successful design and marketing company, kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW®). Founded in 1993, it has become a "design empire which grosses over 2.6 billion dollars annually in retail sales," as reported by Forbes magazine. Kathy began her career as a supermodel and morphed into what the Associated Press and London Times call "a best friend to working mothers," offering women all over America designs in home, office, weddings, baby products, fashion, fine jewelry, destination properties, and publishing.

Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and "A List" actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has also been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "To have the iconic self-made Super Mogul Kathy Ireland feature our Baristas White Coffee is truly an honor. The producers at Modern living with kathy ireland are true professionals and have been tremendous to work with. We also want to thank Supermodel/Actress Front Montgomery for making this possible and giving her time for this appearance. Baristas will continue to expand its marketing and distribution efforts getting the word out about this truly unique product."

Baristas White Coffee is the bestselling white coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 available anywhere. White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted "White Coffee" with 2X the caffeine, becoming the number one selling white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



