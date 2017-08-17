

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Policymakers at the European Central Bank expressed concern over a strengthening euro, pointing out the risk that the exchange rate could overshoot in the future, the minutes of the bank's July 20 policy session showed Thursday.



'Concerns were expressed about a possible overshooting in the repricing by financial markets, notably the foreign exchange markets, in the future,' the bank said in the minutes, which it calls 'the account'.



'The still favorable financing conditions could not be taken for granted and relied to a considerable extent on a continued high degree of monetary policy accommodation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX