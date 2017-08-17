

Iceland's unemployment rate rose to a year high in the second quarter, Statistics Iceland said Thursday.



The unemployment rate rose to 3.4 percent in the second quarter from 2.9 percent in the first quarter. This was the highest since the second quarter of 2016, when the rate was 3.6 percent.



The number of unemployed totaled 7,000 compared to 5,600 in the first quarter.



At the same time, the employment rate came in at 81.5 percent. Employment increased by 3,500 from the second quarter of 2016.



