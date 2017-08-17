MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its PayOnline subsidiary has launched a payment acceptance module for four popular instant messenger applications: Telegram, Viber, Facebook and VK.

PayOnline's Instant Payments Module is made possible through a collaboration with Botmother, a cross-platform which allows its users to quickly set up chat-bots for four popular instant messengers without the knowledge of programming languages or need to write lengthy codes. Botmother is a visual designer for chat-bots, which helps to collect useful bots that work in several instant messengers such as Telegram, Viber, Facebook and VKontakte.

Chat-bots allow merchants to reduce customer support calls and inquiries by up to 80%, and create an effective marketing channel to share news and promote special offers. PayOnline's Instant Payments Module for chat-bots is easy to use; a secure payment page opens directly in the mobile messenger, eliminating the need to go to a browser. The commercial terms for payments in chat-bots are similar to the standard conditions for Internet acquiring.

"Chat-bots can be created for different purposes: to reduce the cost of customer support, improve corporate image or to increase sales. We at Botmother believe that bots with sales functions are the most useful technology application. This is a new automated channel for selling products and services where users spend a large part of their time in instant messengers," says Sergey Budyakov, one of the creators of the Botmother platform. "We are glad that our colleagues at PayOnline decided to offer their customers such a service using our designer platform. We believe that the future is for bots that will save entrepreneurs from routine and simplify the lives of ordinary people. We plan to create new tools for developing the next generation of bots for smart devices such as smart glasses, smart contact lenses and other devices enhanced with artificial intelligence. We are ready to adapt and are confident that our design will be suitable for most bot platforms of the future - along with payments via PayOnline."

The incorporation of chat-bots to instant messenger applications represents a global opportunity; the instant messaging market is in the midst of unprecedented growth, with a user base expected to increase from over 3.2 billion users in 2016 to over 4.1 billion by end of 2020, according to The Radicati Group Inc.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

