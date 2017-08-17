NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced the company's participation at LeadsCon's Connect to Convert 2017 Conference & Expo, held August 21-23 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Formerly known as LeadsCon NY, Connect to Convert focuses on the most effective and emerging sectors of the lead generation industry, featuring educational and networking events designed to help B-to-C and B-to-B marketers make the most of their digital advertising dollars.

Connect to Convert's conference program and related activities will be dedicated entirely to topics related to calls, clicks, search and shares. As an exhibitor at the event, CAKE joins a select group of companies that will showcase innovative products and services developed to boost lead counts and increase conversions and sales. Attendees can visit the exhibit floor to network with potential partners, see product demos and hear about the latest trends in lead generation and performance marketing.

"As a long-time participant at LeadsCon events, we are excited about the conference's new format, which promises to focus heavily on conversions and sales," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "It's always great to catch up with our current clients and make new connections. We also look forward to sharing details about the ongoing evolution of CAKE's Marketing Intelligence platform, which this year includes new advances in our analytics and attribution technology to help marketers better understand the end-to-end customer journey."

Connect to Convert attendees can visit CAKE at booth #202 on the exhibitor floor. For more information about the event, visit http://www.leadscon.com/connecttoconvert/faq/.

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the ongoing evolution of its Marketing Intelligence platform and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Jill Hara

PR@getCAKE.com

(949) 548-2253 x 257



Investor Contact

Ascendant Partners, LLC

Richard Galterio

Rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com

(732) 410-9810



