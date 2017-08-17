NEW YORK, NY and WUHAN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/17/17 -- Yangtze River Development Limited, (NASDAQ: YERR) (the "Company"), an infrastructure company that engages in the business of real estate development with a port logistic project located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, today announced that its common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and will commence trading on August 18, 2017 under the current ticker symbol "YERR". The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market until the market close on August 17, 2017.

"Uplisting to The Nasdaq Global Select Market represents an important milestone for Yangtze River Development Limited," said Xiangyao Liu, CEO, Yangtze River Development Limited. "We believe that trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market will increase our visibility and enhance our corporate profile. The Nasdaq Global Select Market has the highest initial listing standards of any of the world's stock markets and we are pleased to be a member of the most elite companies traded globally."

ABOUT YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT LTD.:

Yangtze River Development Limited primarily engages in the business of real estate development with a port logistic project located in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Wuhan Newport is a large infrastructure development project implemented under China's latest "One Belt One Road" initiative and is strategically positioned in the "Free Trade Zone" of the Wuhan Port, a crucial trading window between China, the Middle East and Europe. To be fully developed upon completion of three phases, within the logistics center, there will be six operating zones, including port operation area, warehouse and distribution area, cold chain logistics area, rail cargo loading area, exhibition area and residential community. The logistics center is also expected to provide a number of shipping berths for cargo ships of various sizes. Wuhan Newport is expected to provide domestic and foreign businesses a direct access to the Free Trade Zone in Wuhan. The project will include commercial buildings, professional logistic supply chain centers, direct access to the Yangtze River, Wuhan-Xinjiang-Europe Railway and ground transportation, storage and processing centers, IT supporting services, among others.

For additional information please go to: http://www.yerr.com.cn

CONTACT:

James Coleman

Executive Director

jcoleman@yerr.com.cn

646-861-3315



